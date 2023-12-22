Advertise with Us
TBI identifies suspect in shooting turned police chase

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified 31-year-old Jonathan Bady as the suspect who led Shelby County Sheriff deputies on a chase Thursday.

Just before 8 a.m., in the area of Crumpler Road and East Shelby Drive, a Shelby County deputy spotted a car linked to the 31-year-old, who was wanted for outstanding criminal warrants in Germantown and Memphis.

Germantown police said the 31-year-old man shot a woman in the arm on Riverdale Road Wednesday night.

However, Bady took off, leading deputies on a chase.

The TBI said Shelby County deputies tried to stop the vehicle twice before more deputies joined the pursuit.

During the third attempt, the TBI said the man crashed into another vehicle and a utility pole at the intersection of new Allen Road and Victory Ridge Cove.

That’s when the shooting began.

“According to reports from the scene, the driver exited the vehicle and began firing a weapon resulting in three deputies returning fire, fatally wounding the individual,” said Keli McAlister, TBI Public Information Officer.

We’re told no deputies were hurt in this incident.

SCSO said those deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The TBI has taken the lead in this investigation.

