Officer accused of giving guns to teens in Lauderdale County, deputies say

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged an officer accused of providing guns to teenagers.

On December 21, investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chrisshawn Gordon for providing a handgun to a juvenile, theft of property, and unlawful carry or possession of a weapon.

After receiving a report of the firearms mentioned above being stolen, members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive investigation, which led to the execution of search warrants.

Through this investigation, it was determined that 2 unnamed teens, as well as Gordon, conspired together to steal and possess firearms illegally.

Furthermore, Gordon is a correctional officer with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and is held to a higher standard.

“Anyone who commits a crime must answer for their actions regardless if they are law enforcement or not. Because of the actions of these individuals, they face spending Christmas in jail.“, Sheriff Kelley said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.