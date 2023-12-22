The Mid-South gets rain & mild temperatures this year for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Highs will be in the middle 60s with a bit more sunshine to round the work week. Partly cloudy skies will be the story today with a few light showers possible, mainly for portions of Eastern Arkansas. An unsettled weather pattern begins today as rain chances will only increase going into our Christmas holiday.

TONIGHT: Skies will turn mostly cloudy overnight with a few spot showers possible. Not as chilly, lows will only dip into the low 50s.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Rain chances continue into the weekend with a slow progression of a front inching closer to the Mid-South. Scattered showers are likely through Saturday before tapering off into the overnight hours. High temperatures will stay mild through the weekend, into the middle 60s. The slow moving front will finally push into the Mid-South Sunday evening bringing widespread rainfall overnight and into our Christmas day.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY: Instead of a big coat this holiday season, you’ll need the umbrella. Highs will be over 10 degrees above average, in the middle 60s for Christmas Day. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be the story going into Christmas Eve evening and into early Christmas morning as the front progresses through the Mid-South. This system will track east leaving a few spot showers possible in the afternoon. Conditions dry out and cool down for the rest of the week.

