Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

The Mid-South gets rain & mild temperatures this year for Christmas

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Highs will be in the middle 60s with a bit more sunshine to round the work week. Partly cloudy skies will be the story today with a few light showers possible, mainly for portions of Eastern Arkansas. An unsettled weather pattern begins today as rain chances will only increase going into our Christmas holiday.

TONIGHT: Skies will turn mostly cloudy overnight with a few spot showers possible. Not as chilly, lows will only dip into the low 50s.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Rain chances continue into the weekend with a slow progression of a front inching closer to the Mid-South. Scattered showers are likely through Saturday before tapering off into the overnight hours. High temperatures will stay mild through the weekend, into the middle 60s. The slow moving front will finally push into the Mid-South Sunday evening bringing widespread rainfall overnight and into our Christmas day.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY: Instead of a big coat this holiday season, you’ll need the umbrella. Highs will be over 10 degrees above average, in the middle 60s for Christmas Day. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be the story going into Christmas Eve evening and into early Christmas morning as the front progresses through the Mid-South. This system will track east leaving a few spot showers possible in the afternoon. Conditions dry out and cool down for the rest of the week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
The scene at New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road.
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies
MSCS
Nearly half of MSCS schools receive D or F grade from Tenn. Dept. of Education
A woman who had a miscarriage is now charged with abusing a corpse.
Woman ‘distraught’ after being charged for miscarrying
Johnathan Bady
City watch canceled for shooting suspect

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm, soggy, at times, for Christmas holiday weekend
12/22 First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm & soggy, at times, into Christmas weekend
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a little sunshine tomorrow followed more clouds and rain for Christmas
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening First Alert forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 21, 2023