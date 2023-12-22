Memphis Grizzlies win against Indiana Pacers, 116-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant dazzles as he leads Memphis Grizzlies to victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Grizzlies led the game by 14 points and Morant topped the game with 20 points and eight assists.

Memphis Grizzlies defense is super strong and took the win, ending the night with 116-103.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.