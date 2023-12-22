Advertise with Us
Memphis Grizzlies win against Indiana Pacers, 116-103

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant dazzles as he leads Memphis Grizzlies to victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Grizzlies led the game by 14 points and Morant topped the game with 20 points and eight assists.

Memphis Grizzlies defense is super strong and took the win, ending the night with 116-103.

