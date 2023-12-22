Advertise with Us
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say

Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say stole over $16,000 worth of tools from a Home Depot store.

On December 6, officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Home Depot on Riverdale Road.

An employee at the Home Depot informed the police that the suspect stole the following items:

  • 5 hatching saws
  • 3 wet dry vacuums
  • 7 batteries
  • 8 impact drivers
  • 6 cordless impact wrenches
  • 3 impact wrenches
  • 6 oscillating tools
  • 4 rotary hammers
  • 6 cordless grinders
  • 3 orbital saws
  • 6 reciprocating saws
  • 10 cordless jigsaw tools
  • 3 compact heat guns
  • 3 speed jig saw tools
  • 4 orbit sanders

Christian Kelly, the suspect, loaded the items into 3 different shopping carts and walked out of the Home Depot without paying.

Officers observed surveillance footage of Kelly stealing the items.

He was taken into police custody, booked on December 22, and is now facing charges for theft of property and burglary.

