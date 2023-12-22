Man attacks friend after smoking crack, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after they received a call from him stating that he thought he killed a woman.

Elton Nelson was charged with aggravated assault and attempted second-degree murder.

Police say Nelson told officers that he was smoking crack with the woman at an abandoned apartment.

Nelson told officers that he blanked out, allegedly struck the woman with a pole, and left her in the apartment.

Officers found the woman unresponsive and bleeding from her head inside the apartment.

The woman suffered three stab wounds to her head, one stab wound to her right eye, and one stab wound to her right forearm.

She was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Nelson was transported to speak with investigators, which he declined, and was later transferred to 201 Poplar Avenue.

