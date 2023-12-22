Local humane society offers rehabilitation for dog beaten in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is helping to rehabilitate a dog that was brought to staff there, reportedly beaten in Memphis.

The beating happened on Arkansas St. on Dec. 15, according to Director of Development Suzanne Cantwell. A Memphis-area family witnessed the abuse and rescued Tumble, a poodle-mix.

“Someone else intervened and stopped the abuse,” Cantwell explained. “They scooped him up, wrapped him in blanket, put him in a box and brought him to us for care.”

As a result, Tumble is expected to have trouble seeing.

“He had trauma had happened to him eye,” Cantwell explained. “We had to remove his eye, which is very unfortunate. And he’s probably mostly blind in this eye as well.”

Tumble is expected to be okay and has no other health concerns related to the beating.

Staff have prescribed three weeks of rest and recovery for him, and encourages anyone looking to adopt him to frequently check for his listing on the humane society website.

“I don’t know other than not moving your furniture around, what you would want to do to care for a blind dog,” Cantwell said. “What I’ve heard is sometimes in these cases with of a blind dog, if they’re paired with another animal in the home, that animal helps them navigate the house. But he should be very functional.”

Meanwhile, Memphis police said no arrests have been made in connection to the beating Tumble sustained.

