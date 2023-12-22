Judge voices concerns on low bonds for accused criminals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects charged in a deadly police pursuit in Whitehaven last week is back in jail, accused of committing more crimes. The question is: why was he let out in the first place?

It’s starting to become a trend in Shelby County. Defendants who commit violent crimes, get released from 201 Poplar without having to pay any bail, only to get rearrested and charged with more crimes.

In this latest case, there was a police pursuit of a stolen car on December 14.

The young men inside, according to Memphis Police, were accused of firing shots at cops a day prior. The suspects wound up hitting a parked car which slammed into a pedestrian, killing an innocent woman.

18-year-old Trevor Randle was one of four suspects arrested, charged with theft of property, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

MPD says he had a stolen gun in his possession. Court documents show Randle was released from jail on his own recognizance with no bond required.

Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft has served on the bench for 30 years, in addition to working for 12 years as prosecutor and for seven years before that as a defense lawyer. While he can’t comment about specific cases, he can voice his concern about how judicial commissioners giving low or no bond gives defendants no incentive to behave.

“Do you think bond is too low in some of these cases?” Judge Craft was asked.

“Absolutely bond is too low in many cases. Yes,”Craft responded,“They go out and they commit more crimes, and they go to the bond room, and they just let them out on bond again and they commit another crime, and they go to the bond room, and they get another low bond.”

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy this week announced a new initiative to get tough on 12 specific violent crimes including stealing cars. The bond system, he agreed, could use some tweaking.

”The judicial commissioners, who actually make the bail determinations not the DA, need to lean more heavily into unaffordable bail in those cases where there’s a long criminal history for the particular defendant,” said Mulroy, “as I’ve said, I respect the judicial commissioners. I do think that we are making more of bail than is probably necessary, because fixing bail really isn’t going to fix our crime problem. But at the end of the day, the judicial commissioners need to be holding people pre-trial more when they have a long criminal history, just in the name of public safety.”

State Senator Brent Taylor plans to introduce bail reform legislation to create bail minimums for judicial commissioners. “So they’ll no longer be able to let people go on their own recognizance,” Senator Taylor told Action News 5, “They’ll have to set a bail in Class A and B felonies, removing financial status from bail consideration.”

Trevor Randle is now back in jail, charged with more than a dozen new crimes, including breaking into cars, and stealing a gun. His new bond has not yet been determined.

“In trying to reform the criminal justice system,”said Judge Craft,“that doesn’t mean let’s just let everybody out and hope for the best.”

Metro Nashville Police just released a study that showed 40% of people arrested this year in Nashville were already out on bond for other crimes.

Action News 5 asked Memphis Police if they’ve analyzed their arrest data. We have not received a response yet.Earlier this year, DA Mulroy said only 23% of defendants in Shelby County are arrested for another crime while out on bond.

