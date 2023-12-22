Germantown schools reviewing safety protocols after bathroom girl fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Safety protocols are under review by the Germantown Municipal School District after two girls were involved in a brawl inside a restroom at Houston High. The fight was videoed and watched by dozens of other female students.

Two of the girls face criminal charges, according to Germantown Police, and in an email to parents Houston High’s principal said it has “issued consequences to several students involved in the incident.”

“We took this situation extremely seriously and have addressed it in full accordance with our district policies and procedures,” said Germantown Schools’ spokesperson Kathleen Crowder. “While respecting the privacy and confidentiality of those involved, we can assure you that all necessary actions have been taken. Germantown Municipal School District remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students.”

Several videos of the fight were posted to social media and were viewed by students and parents alike.

The fight began with two girls arguing in front of a crowd of other female students. When the fight turned physical, one of the girls repeatedly hit the other in the head with a metal tumbler.

Other students yell, shout, and even encourage the fight but no one tries to stop it.

The fight continues with the girl with the tumbler slamming the other girl into a stall door before a male voice is finally heard telling the crowd to get back to class.

One of the girls involved in the fight is later recorded being wheeled out on a stretcher.

“Violence in a school is always concerning,” said Germantown parent Susan Schlegel. “I can’t imagine as a parent to see something like that if that was your child involved in the fight or to find out if it was your child videoing it and not stepping in. I would hope that’s not something my children would sit back and watch without trying to intervene and help or to get help from an adult.”

Once adult help did arrive, Germantown Police confirmed it came from their school resource officers.

The Action News Investigators asked for the police report, which had been heavily redacted. State law can prevent the release of many details in cases that involve juveniles.

We do know what started at Houston High and ended at Shelby County Juvenile Court with two students charged with assault. Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarman told the Action News 5 Investigators that it’s rare that students involved in a school fight make it to his court. These students did.

In addition to reviewing safety protocols, Houston High’s principal said the school “will review the consequences for inappropriate cell phone camera use” and that when “students crowd around to film, it impedes staff ability to reach the incident as quickly as possible.”

“During our January class meetings with students, we will review behavior expectations with all students and remind them of the available options to report possible threats or altercations,” Principal Hallie Ross continued in the email. “Our staff will also continue to review safety protocols and make any necessary adjustments as we begin the new year.

We ask for your help in this matter. Please talk to your children about the importance of not participating in conduct of this nature. Discuss the impact such actions have on the individuals involved and our school community. We need your help to maintain a respectful and supportive environment.”

School fights have increased post-pandemic, according to the National Education Council. School leaders believe social media have made the problem worse with comments made online can lead to a physical altercation, which is then recorded and posted back to the digital boxing ring where it all began.

“It’s just different from when we grew up. They have too many social media things going on now,” said parent and grandparent Elizabeth Townsend. “It’s sad. I don’t think it has a lot to do with the parents, I think it has to do with social media.”

Germantown Police said it has school resource officers stationed at Houston High and showed us from August 10 to November 20th, there have been at least two assault calls made at the school.

Now there are at least three.

One student tells the Action News 5 Investigators that metal tumblers may be banned next semester but Houston High has not confirmed that.

