First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm, soggy, at times, for Christmas holiday weekend

FRIDAY: Clouds will hold firm rounding out the work week across the Mid-South amid seasonably mild temperatures. Stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the day, but many will look to remain dry and quiet. Morning 30s and 40s will manage to claw their way toward the upper 50s and lower 60s by afternoon. A few more isolated showers will pass through the area Friday night as lows fall back toward the 40s to near 50.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY WEEKEND: An unsettled period unfolds through the Christmas holiday season. A few showers could mix in, at times, on Saturday amid mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s. Christmas Eve Sunday will see an increasing chance of rain through the late afternoon and evening as our next system sluggishly moves eastward. Rain and thunder will likely impact Christmas Day morning; beginning to taper through the afternoon hours. Highs will remain a far cry from 2022′s Christmas freeze – we’ll stick with highs in the 60s both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of our Christmas system, expect temperatures to stay creeping downward – back toward the middle 50s by mid-week with partly sunny to variably cloudy skies. A lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out as an upper level low pivots over the region by Wednesday into Thursday – helping to push highs back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by late week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

