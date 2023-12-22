Advertise with Us
FedEx offers $10K reward following truck looting

A FedEx truck makes deliveries in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is offering a $10,000 reward for any tips after several trucks were stolen from.

The first incident happened on November 11 when multiple people in the area of Riverport Road and Mallory Avenue broke the seal and latch on the back of the trailer while dozens of people came out of nearby parked cars and stole packages.

A second theft happened near Tennessee Street on December 15 when a FedEx vehicle was targeted by several people who stole packages and fled.

The drivers in both incidents were uninjured.

“The brazen theft from FedEx trucks are appalling acts in our community and we appreciate the support from FedEx to help identify the individuals responsible,” said David Wayne Brown, executive director of Crime Stoppers.

You can call Crime Stoppers to provide information about either of these thefts by calling 901-528-CASH.

