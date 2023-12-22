Advertise with Us
Deadly crash under investigation in Cordova

Fatal crash on Germantown Parkway
Fatal crash on Germantown Parkway(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Cordova.

Around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the fatal crash on Germantown Parkway and Country Village Drive on Thursday.

Two cars involved in the crash looked completely smashed.

No word on what caused the crash or who was involved, but our crews said they saw the medical examiner on the scene.

We will keep you updated.

