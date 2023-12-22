Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Crittenden County inmate accused of giving fellow inmate drugs, resulting in her death

Chiquita Roberts, 41, was charged with aggravated death by delivery in the death of fellow...
Chiquita Roberts, 41, was charged with aggravated death by delivery in the death of fellow inmate, Shalanda Hurd.(Arkansas State Police)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - On Wednesday, Arkansas State Police says a Crittenden County inmate was responsible in the death of a fellow inmate back in November.

Chiquita Roberts, 41, was charged with aggravated death by delivery in the death of fellow inmate, Shalanda Hurd.

In an investigation conducted by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, they were able to see Roberts slide something under Hurd’s cell door before she was found dead.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab determined that Hurd’s cause of death was Acute Fentanyl and Cocaine Toxicity.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
The scene at New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road.
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies
MSCS
Nearly half of MSCS schools receive D or F grade from Tenn. Dept. of Education
Fatal crash on Germantown Parkway
2 dead, 2 critically injured in Cordova crash
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened

Latest News

Tumble, dog beaten in Memphis now at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
Local humane society offers rehabilitation for dog beaten in Memphis
Christian Kelly, arrested and charged
Man steals over $16,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, police say
Pet of the Week: Bingo
Elton Nelson was charged with aggravated assault and attempted second-degree murder.
Man attacks friend after smoking crack, MPD says