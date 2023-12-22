Crittenden County inmate accused of giving fellow inmate drugs, resulting in her death

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - On Wednesday, Arkansas State Police says a Crittenden County inmate was responsible in the death of a fellow inmate back in November.

Chiquita Roberts, 41, was charged with aggravated death by delivery in the death of fellow inmate, Shalanda Hurd.

In an investigation conducted by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, they were able to see Roberts slide something under Hurd’s cell door before she was found dead.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab determined that Hurd’s cause of death was Acute Fentanyl and Cocaine Toxicity.

