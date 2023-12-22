Advertise with Us
Collierville Schools select new director of schools

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools announced its new director of schools.

Dr. Russell Dyer is set to return to Collierville after spending the last 8 years as the Director of Cleveland City Schools in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The decision comes after Superintendent Dr. Gary Lilly announced in August that he was retiring.

Before that position, Dyer served in multiple roles at Collierville Schools and Shelby County Schools, most recently as the district’s Chief of Staff from 2014-2016.

Final contract negotiations for Dr. Dyer are now underway and will be presented to the Collierville School Board for approval at a later date.

