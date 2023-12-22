2 teens accused of breaking into cars in mall parking lot
Dec. 22, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are accused of breaking into cars in a mall parking lot.
Memphis police say two teens broke into cars at the Oak Court Mall parking lot on Poplar Avenue around 3 p.m.
The teens drove away in a black Nissan but were later caught and arrested.
Police say the Nissan was reported stolen on December 14.
A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are charged with evading arrest on foot, and two counts of motor vehicle theft.
