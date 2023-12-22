Advertise with Us
2 teens accused of breaking into cars in mall parking lot
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are accused of breaking into cars in a mall parking lot.

Memphis police say two teens broke into cars at the Oak Court Mall parking lot on Poplar Avenue around 3 p.m.

The teens drove away in a black Nissan but were later caught and arrested.

Police say the Nissan was reported stolen on December 14.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are charged with evading arrest on foot, and two counts of motor vehicle theft.

