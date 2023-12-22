2 men wanted after Midtown bank robbery
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Midtown on Friday morning.
The robbery happened at Independent Bank on Union Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.
Police say the two armed male suspects left the scene in a gray sedan.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.