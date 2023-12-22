2 men wanted after Midtown bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Midtown on Friday morning.

The robbery happened at Independent Bank on Union Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

Police say the two armed male suspects left the scene in a gray sedan.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

