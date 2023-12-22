2 dead, 2 critically injured in Cordova crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Cordova.

Around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the fatal crash on Germantown Parkway and Country Village Drive on Thursday.

Police say two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and two were pronounced dead on the scene.

The cars involved in the crash looked completely smashed.

