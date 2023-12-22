1 woman in critical condition after shooting on Springdale Street, police say
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.
Around 6:48 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on Springdale Street near Howell Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that a woman had been shot.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no other information at this time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.