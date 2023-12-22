1 woman in critical condition after shooting on Springdale Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.

Around 6:48 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on Springdale Street near Howell Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that a woman had been shot.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

