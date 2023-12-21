Your First Alert to a warm start to winter and a look ahead to rain for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds continue to stream into the Mid-South as the final hours of Fall wind down, but no rain with those clouds just yet. Winter begins Thursday at 9:27 PM with clouds and dry conditions, but a low pressure system will exit the Plains and make a move east this weekend keeping clouds in place and bringing rain for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Christmas Eve will be cloudy with scattered showers mainly late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Christmas Day will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

