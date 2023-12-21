A wet & mild Holiday weekend and Christmas ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry and mostly cloudy conditions persist with highs a touch warmer near 60 this afternoon. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. Enjoy our last rain-free day because as we head into Friday and this weekend rain chances will be back in the forecast. This is your First Alert to a wet Christmas weekend and day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 40. Winds will be south southeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Highs will be back near 60 with mostly cloudy skies to round the work week. An unsettled weather pattern begins on Friday with a few showers possible in the back half of the day mainly in portions of Eastern Arkansas.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Rain chances continue and increase into the weekend with a slow progression of a front inching closer to the Mid-South. High temperatures will stay mild through the weekend, into the low 60s on Saturday and into the middle 60s on Sunday. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day on Saturday before widespread showers come into play Sunday evening.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY: Instead of a big coat this holiday season, you’ll need the umbrella. Highs will be in the low 60s for Christmas Day. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be the story going into Christmas Eve evening and into early Christmas morning as the front progresses through the Mid-South. This system will track east leaving a few spot showers possible in the afternoon. Conditions dry out and cool down for the rest of the week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

