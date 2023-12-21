Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

A wet & mild Holiday weekend and Christmas ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry and mostly cloudy conditions persist with highs a touch warmer near 60 this afternoon. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. Enjoy our last rain-free day because as we head into Friday and this weekend rain chances will be back in the forecast. This is your First Alert to a wet Christmas weekend and day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 40. Winds will be south southeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Highs will be back near 60 with mostly cloudy skies to round the work week. An unsettled weather pattern begins on Friday with a few showers possible in the back half of the day mainly in portions of Eastern Arkansas.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Rain chances continue and increase into the weekend with a slow progression of a front inching closer to the Mid-South. High temperatures will stay mild through the weekend, into the low 60s on Saturday and into the middle 60s on Sunday. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day on Saturday before widespread showers come into play Sunday evening.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY: Instead of a big coat this holiday season, you’ll need the umbrella. Highs will be in the low 60s for Christmas Day. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be the story going into Christmas Eve evening and into early Christmas morning as the front progresses through the Mid-South. This system will track east leaving a few spot showers possible in the afternoon. Conditions dry out and cool down for the rest of the week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
The scene on Summer Avenue Wednesday morning.
Man killed in shooting on Summer Ave.
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit
Laquint Stevenson
Man accused of driving over 100 mph in oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during police chase
Enrii Howell, arrested and charged
Man crawls behind cash register and steals woman’s purse with $6,500 inside, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: mild beginning to winter; warm & rainy for Christmas
12/21 First Alert Forecast: mild start to winter; warm & rainy by Christmas holiday
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warm start to winter and a look ahead to rain for Christmas
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 20, 2023
First Alert Weather
Rain returns just in time for our Holiday weekend; Your First Alert to a mild & wet Christmas