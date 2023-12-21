‘We must have evidence’: As whispers of Clerk Wanda Halbert’s possible ousting intensify, Hamilton County DA Office calls for more clear evidence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s no secret that this year has been one filled with public controversy and media uproar for the Shelby County Clerk’s Office and its political figurehead, Wanda Halbert.

The rumors and unrest circling the office led to an investigation requested on both the local and state level.

Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office has been and is still actively investigating the Shelby County Clerk’s Office and only recently made their findings public record.

In an open letter shared with Shelby County Commissioners, the DA’s Office outlined what they found, and most surprisingly, what they have yet to find.

This investigation has been underway for six months, DA Coty Wamp says her office has interviewed over a dozen people.

However, she also says a majority of people they’ve reached out to have not returned their calls.

Wamp also says they’ve not received complaints or grievances in writing.

She also says they have not received records requests from the Shelby County Clerk’s Office and Human Resources.

However, she goes on to say her office has been in touch with the county finance department, adding their records request was denied but they’ll be allowed to amend the request.

The county tells Action News 5: ““All the records requests have been received by those departments and forwarded to the county attorney’s public records office and are currently being processed.”

Wamp says in order for her office to pursue ouster proceedings, they “must have evidence in our possession that is clear and convincing to a court of law.”

She goes on to say, “We cannot simply rely on evidence that Ms. Halbert is ‘bad’ at her job.”

DA Wamp says that Executive Assistant District Attorney Kevin Loper will be in Shelby County for meetings and to hear anything else that needs to be shared during the investigation.

This session will take place December 27 from 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Shelby County Government building in Downtown Memphis.

You can also reach out to Loper at kevin.loper@hcdatn.org or community members may stop by unannounced to speak with him.

Succinct but expository, the letter details what exactly was unearthed as the investigation continues:

