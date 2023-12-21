Top City Gear officials visit Memphis after rise in burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crime in Memphis has everyone trying to figure out how to manage their home and businesses.

Smash and grabs have been hot in Memphis and City Gear locations have been the target for criminals.

Top City Gear officials are here in Memphis to see how they can support their staff and community.

City Gear officials tell me that Memphis is the birthplace of City Gear.

While crime is a problem at most of its Mid-South stores, they are determined to make sure both associates and customers are safe and supported.

“We are in the communities that we have chosen to be in because many times these communities are underserved,” said Mark Gunn, Chief Human Resources Officer for City Gear.

It’s the way he says the company wants to keep it.

It’s no secret that city gears in the mid-south have been the center of smash and grabs.

Gunn said he along with the President and CEO of City Gear, Michael E. Longo, were in town visiting all their stores to make sure customers and staff were supported.

“What they need is for someone to listen to what’s going on. They need involvement from both law enforcement and city officials. And they also need the community to take control of what’s going on in our community,” said Gunn.

He said they are also talking to customers and hearing their frustrations about safety in their stores.

“Customers are coming into the stores who are hardworking people in the community, they don’t want to come into our stores and not feel safe,” said Gunn.

To help with safety, they’ve hired armed security guards, the company has even turned to canine power to deter criminal activity. Gunn said they are in conversation with the Shelby County District Attorney’s office about getting smash and grabs under control.

“We are not running right, we standing tall with our associates, we are standing tall with our customers and we are going to lock arms and figure it out,” said Gunn.

He says they don’t plan on pulling stores out of Memphis, instead, they plan on staying and working through this crime issue.

Gunn told us they want to provide opportunities for the people of Memphis. The company is offering 200 jobs in the Memphis area. If you would like to apply at City Gear click here.

