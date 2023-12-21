Person shot, killed by Shelby County deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person was shot and killed by Shelby County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road.

Details of the shooting and what led up to it have not been revealed.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to lead the investigation.

The scene is across the street from an Amazon facility, and workers are not allowed to enter the facility or exit.

Traffic is blocked in the area while officers investigate. Please avoid the area.

