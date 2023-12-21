Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Officer in stable condition after being involved in crash

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police officer is recovering after being involved in a serious crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the corner of Lauderdale and Ratliff Lane.

Police say the officer was t-boned by a suspect.

The suspect was treated on the scene and taken into custody.

Streets were blocked off for hours as officers processed the scene.

Neighbors say this crash could have been much worse.

“It could have landed over there inside of that house, so we need speed bumps. We need traffic cops and crossing guards because of our kids,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

The crash is still under investigation.

Memphis police said the officer involved in the crash was not pursuing the suspect at the time of the crash.

Charges are still pending against the suspect who was taken into custody.

Memphis police say there have been 444 officer-involved crashes in 2023 in Memphis.

157 were determined to be the fault of the officer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says
First responders at the scene on I-40
Man dead after high-speed police chase ends in crash
Memphis police say these three people shoplifted around $3,400 worth of toys from the Walmart...
Approx. $3,400 in toys stolen from Memphis Walmart

Latest News

East Memphis library unveils new sign honoring fallen MPD officer
Memphis-based organization renames program after First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers
Closing arguments made in Ja Morant civil suit
MPD officer injured in South Memphis crash
Top City Gear officials visit Memphis after rise in burglaries
Top City Gear officials visit Memphis after rise in burglaries