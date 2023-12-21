Officer in stable condition after being involved in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police officer is recovering after being involved in a serious crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the corner of Lauderdale and Ratliff Lane.

Police say the officer was t-boned by a suspect.

The suspect was treated on the scene and taken into custody.

Streets were blocked off for hours as officers processed the scene.

Neighbors say this crash could have been much worse.

“It could have landed over there inside of that house, so we need speed bumps. We need traffic cops and crossing guards because of our kids,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

The crash is still under investigation.

Memphis police said the officer involved in the crash was not pursuing the suspect at the time of the crash.

Charges are still pending against the suspect who was taken into custody.

Memphis police say there have been 444 officer-involved crashes in 2023 in Memphis.

157 were determined to be the fault of the officer.

