Nearly half of MSCS schools receive D or F grade from Tenn. Dept. of Education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 20 percent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools received a failing grade under Tennessee Department of Education’s new letter grade system.

In all, 4.5% of schools received an A, 15.6% received a B, 36.7% received a C, 22.1% received a D, and 21.1% received an F.

Just nine MSCS schools received an A: East High School, Middle College high School, Medical District High School, Richland Elementary School, University Middle School, White Station High School, Campus School, University High School and Windridge Elementary School.

For elementary and middle schools, a school’s rating is based on three key indicators from the TCAP test: academic achievement, student growth, and the academic improvement of students in the school’s bottom 25%. For high schools, the grade also includes college and career readiness.

MSCS notes that 60 percent of students in the district come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and 50 percent of 5-year-olds are not kindergarten-ready when they enter MSCS.

“How children live is connected to how they learn,” said MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams. “MSCS has dedicated educators and counselors who work tirelessly to promote a holistic approach to wellness and achievement. This dedication deserves recognition beyond a single letter grade.”

