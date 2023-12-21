Multi-car crash on I-40 causing delays in traffic, lanes blocked
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-40 has caused traffic delays and blocked lanes.
The crash on I-40 has blocked the eastbound lanes causing heavy traffic in the area.
