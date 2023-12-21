Memphis Athletics announces Men’s Basketball “Win Together” ticket offer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Athletics has announced the return of its popular “Win Together” ticket offer for men’s basketball.
In the offer, if Memphis wins its nine American Athletic Conference home games, fans who participate in the offer win free tickets.
For example, fans can purchase a Terrace Level ticket for $45 for the Tigers’ conference home opener on January 7 versus SMU.
If Memphis wins against SMU, Win Together ticket holders will receive a free ticket to the January 10 home game versus UTSA.
The offer continues until Memphis loses a conference game at home.
The offer is only available leading up to the SMU game.
The Tigers begin conference play on January 4 at Tulsa after their final two non-conference games against Vanderbilt and Austin Peay.
Fans can click here to purchase the Win Together ticket offer.
