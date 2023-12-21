Memphis Athletics announces Men’s Basketball “Win Together” ticket offer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Athletics has announced the return of its popular “Win Together” ticket offer for men’s basketball.

In the offer, if Memphis wins its nine American Athletic Conference home games, fans who participate in the offer win free tickets.

For example, fans can purchase a Terrace Level ticket for $45 for the Tigers’ conference home opener on January 7 versus SMU.

If Memphis wins against SMU, Win Together ticket holders will receive a free ticket to the January 10 home game versus UTSA.

The offer continues until Memphis loses a conference game at home.

We are excited to bring back Win Together for men’s basketball conference play. Fans had a lot of fun with the football version of Win Together, and what better way to get more people to experience Memphis Men’s Basketball than with this incredible value of potentially nine games for only $45. It has been an exciting start to the season, and we need FedExForum rocking as our team looks to win a conference championship and make a third-straight NCAA Tournament.

The offer is only available leading up to the SMU game.

The Tigers begin conference play on January 4 at Tulsa after their final two non-conference games against Vanderbilt and Austin Peay.

Fans can click here to purchase the Win Together ticket offer.

