Man with gun threatens to kill his mother and son, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say threatened his family members with a gun during a confrontation.

On September 13, officers responded to an aggravated assault call at apartments on Georgetown Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered Kevion Irvin standing in the front of the apartment building holding a gun.

Police say that one of the victims informed them that Irvin got into an altercation with members of his family, including his mother.

According to MPD, Irvin threatened his mom, his son, and the other victims saying that he would kill them all.

Irvin put his gun away when the police arrived and ran back into the apartment.

Officers pursued Irvin and took him into custody.

Irvin was booked on December 12. He is now facing charges for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.

