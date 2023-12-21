Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man with gun threatens to kill his mother and son, police say

Kevion Irvin, arrested and charged
Kevion Irvin, arrested and charged(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say threatened his family members with a gun during a confrontation.

On September 13, officers responded to an aggravated assault call at apartments on Georgetown Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered Kevion Irvin standing in the front of the apartment building holding a gun.

Police say that one of the victims informed them that Irvin got into an altercation with members of his family, including his mother.

According to MPD, Irvin threatened his mom, his son, and the other victims saying that he would kill them all.

Irvin put his gun away when the police arrived and ran back into the apartment.

Officers pursued Irvin and took him into custody.

Irvin was booked on December 12. He is now facing charges for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
The scene at New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road.
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies
Enrii Howell, arrested and charged
Man crawls behind cash register and steals woman’s purse with $6,500 inside, police say
The scene on Summer Avenue Wednesday morning.
Man killed in shooting on Summer Ave.
Laquint Stevenson
Man accused of driving over 100 mph in oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during police chase

Latest News

The scene at New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road.
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies
Local celebs host 6th annual Operation Christmas give back
Comedian Brad Williams
Comedian Brad Williams previews new standup special ahead of Memphis show
‘We must have evidence’: As whispers of Clerk Wanda Halbert’s possible ousting intensify,...
‘We must have evidence’: As whispers of Clerk Wanda Halbert’s possible ousting intensify, Hamilton County DA Office calls for more clear evidence
'You Are Not the Father' stage play coming to Memphis