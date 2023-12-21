Advertise with Us
Man charged for allegedly recording and uploading sex video online, MPD says

By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police reportedly arrested a man after he allegedly secretly recorded and posted a sex video online without the victim’s consent.

Kenneth Hamilton, 34, was charged with unlawful photographing in violation of privacy.

Memphis police say on May 16, 2020, a complaint was filed on Hamilton by the victim.

The victim informed police that she was recorded having sexual intercourse without her knowledge or consent.

Police say the victim became aware of the video being online when Hamilton texted her a screenshot of the video with the caption, “Remember this?”

The victim provided copies of text messages between her and Hamilton where he admitted to recording the video.

Also, the victim advised officials that the video occurred sometime in June 2019.

On May 17, 2020, the victim identified Hamilton as the suspect in a six-person photographic lineup.

Hamilton was transported to 201 Poplar.

