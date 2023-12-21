Man accused of stealing Infiniti arrested after foot pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after a foot pursuit Wednesday.

Memphis police officers saw a stolen parked Infiniti QX 70 in the area of Tate Avenue and Boyd Street.

Police say the driver fled the car and led officers on a foot chase.

While the suspect was running from officers, police say he attempted to hide a gun.

Ladarius Miller is charged with a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, tampering/fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.