Man accused of stealing Infiniti arrested after foot pursuit

Ladarius Miller
Ladarius Miller
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after a foot pursuit Wednesday.

Memphis police officers saw a stolen parked Infiniti QX 70 in the area of Tate Avenue and Boyd Street.

Police say the driver fled the car and led officers on a foot chase.

While the suspect was running from officers, police say he attempted to hide a gun.

Ladarius Miller is charged with a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, tampering/fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

