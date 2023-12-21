Ja Morant plays first home game since suspension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant returns to the court at FedEx Forum.

The game is Thursday at 7 p.m.

Ja’s return tonight is coming after a 25-game suspension from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver back in June of this year.

The suspension came after Ja was seen flashing a handgun on an Instagram livestream, for the second time this year.

We’ve heard from Ja on the matter several times throughout his suspension who says he understands it will take him showing he’s learned his lesson, instead of just telling those who support him and the Grizzlies.

He received support Tuesday in New Orleans after returning to the court in New Orleans.

Securing the win for the Grizzlies in 115 to 113 game with Ja offering up a game-winning buzzer-beating shot.

After Tuesday’s win, we also see the impact the All-Star is making on the team that has been struggling this season.

Tonight, we can expect that same support and energy, this time from nearly everyone who will pack out FedExForum.

“He relishes these moments. Obviously he was beyond excited to get out there and be with his teammates and play basketball, the game that he loves,” said Taylor Jenkins Grizzlies head coach. “Thought he came out and set a tone for us on both ends of the floor. But just super impressive. This guy lives for these moments, he’s done it before.”

We’ve also seen Ja’s impact on ticket pricing here at FedExForum.

Earlier this season, during Ja’s suspension, you could buy tickets to Grizzlies games for as low as $20.

The cheapest ticket you will find is $57 tonight.

