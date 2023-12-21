Germantown suspect wanted, MPD issuses City Watch Alert

Advertise with Us
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GERMANTOWN Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted for a shooting in Germantown, and authorities are actively searching for him Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for Johnathan Bady, 31, and police say he is known to be armed and has made threats against law enforcement.

Germantown Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday morning near a home on Riverdale Road.

A woman in the home was struck in the arm. She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

On December 19 officers responded to the same home regarding a shooting.

Police say there was no property damage and no injuries were reported.

A follow-up investigation indicated this incident was related to an ongoing domestic situation involving an individual staying at the residence, says police.

Memphis police issued a city watch for Bady on December 20.

In the City Watch Alert police say Brady is diagnosed with a mental illness that requires medication.

