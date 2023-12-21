Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast: mild beginning to winter; warm & rainy for Christmas

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: While clouds stay prevalent in the skies, a few sunnier peeks will be possible through the day. We’ll kick off the day with temperatures in the 30s, rebounding toward the upper 50s to lower 60s by afternoon. The clearer patches of sky will likely cloud over through the overnight period – leading to a chance for an isolated shower, mainly in eastern Arkansas prior to Friday’s sunrise. Expect lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will hold firm rounding out the work week across the Mid-South amid seasonably mild temperatures. Stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the day, but many will look to remain dry and quiet. Morning 30s and 40s will manage to claw their way toward the upper 50s and lower 60s by afternoon. A few more isolated showers will pass through the area Friday night as lows fall back toward the 40s to near 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled period unfolds through the Christmas holiday season. A few showers could mix in, at times, on Saturday amid mainly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s. Christmas Eve Sunday will see an increasing chance of rain through the afternoon and evening as our next system sluggishly moves eastward. This will keep rain and a few storms in play through Christmas Day Monday. We’ll stay warm in the 60s; but cooler air looks to gradually make its way into the region through mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

12/21 First Alert Forecast: mild start to winter; warm & rainy by Christmas holiday

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
The scene on Summer Avenue Wednesday morning.
Man killed in shooting on Summer Ave.
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit
Laquint Stevenson
Man accused of driving over 100 mph in oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during police chase
Enrii Howell, arrested and charged
Man crawls behind cash register and steals woman’s purse with $6,500 inside, police say

Latest News

12/21 First Alert Forecast: mild start to winter; warm & rainy by Christmas holiday
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warm start to winter and a look ahead to rain for Christmas
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 20, 2023
First Alert Weather
Rain returns just in time for our Holiday weekend; Your First Alert to a mild & wet Christmas