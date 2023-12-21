First Alert Forecast: mild beginning to winter; warm & rainy for Christmas

THURSDAY: While clouds stay prevalent in the skies, a few sunnier peeks will be possible through the day. We’ll kick off the day with temperatures in the 30s, rebounding toward the upper 50s to lower 60s by afternoon. The clearer patches of sky will likely cloud over through the overnight period – leading to a chance for an isolated shower, mainly in eastern Arkansas prior to Friday’s sunrise. Expect lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will hold firm rounding out the work week across the Mid-South amid seasonably mild temperatures. Stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the day, but many will look to remain dry and quiet. Morning 30s and 40s will manage to claw their way toward the upper 50s and lower 60s by afternoon. A few more isolated showers will pass through the area Friday night as lows fall back toward the 40s to near 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled period unfolds through the Christmas holiday season. A few showers could mix in, at times, on Saturday amid mainly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s. Christmas Eve Sunday will see an increasing chance of rain through the afternoon and evening as our next system sluggishly moves eastward. This will keep rain and a few storms in play through Christmas Day Monday. We’ll stay warm in the 60s; but cooler air looks to gradually make its way into the region through mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

