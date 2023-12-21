East Memphis library unveils new sign honoring fallen MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Officer Geoffrey Redd Branch Library in East Memphis hosted an event to honor its namesake on Wednesday.

The sign for the building at 5094 Poplar Avenue, formerly known as the White Station Library, was unveiled by city leaders, including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

Officer Redd died on February 18 after being shot in the line of duty at the library when investigators say he was trying to de-escalate a situation with a trespassing suspect.

That suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr. of Indiana, was fatally shot by another officer who returned fire.

Redd, a former United States Marine, served with MPD from 2008 until his death.

He was 49 years old and recently married.

Redd’s wife says she hopes the renaming will inspire young people.

“And like my pastor said, for the young people, to see this legacy, that it should be an inspiration to the young people and it’s just always gonna be here, he’ll never be forgotten,” said Kimberly Redd.

She also took the time to thank everyone involved and the City of Memphis for making the renaming possible.

