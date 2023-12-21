Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

East Memphis library unveils new sign honoring fallen MPD officer

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Officer Geoffrey Redd Branch Library in East Memphis hosted an event to honor its namesake on Wednesday.

The sign for the building at 5094 Poplar Avenue, formerly known as the White Station Library, was unveiled by city leaders, including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

Officer Redd died on February 18 after being shot in the line of duty at the library when investigators say he was trying to de-escalate a situation with a trespassing suspect.

That suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr. of Indiana, was fatally shot by another officer who returned fire.

Fallen MPD Officer Geoffrey Redd laid to rest
Fallen MPD Officer Geoffrey Redd laid to rest(Action News 5)

Redd, a former United States Marine, served with MPD from 2008 until his death.

He was 49 years old and recently married.

Redd’s wife says she hopes the renaming will inspire young people.

“And like my pastor said, for the young people, to see this legacy, that it should be an inspiration to the young people and it’s just always gonna be here, he’ll never be forgotten,” said Kimberly Redd.

She also took the time to thank everyone involved and the City of Memphis for making the renaming possible.

Geoffrey and Kimberly Redd at their wedding
Geoffrey and Kimberly Redd at their wedding(Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says
First responders at the scene on I-40
Man dead after high-speed police chase ends in crash
Memphis police say these three people shoplifted around $3,400 worth of toys from the Walmart...
Approx. $3,400 in toys stolen from Memphis Walmart

Latest News

East Memphis library unveils new sign honoring fallen MPD officer
Governor Reeves told those gathered Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people...
Historic ceremony held at the State Capitol in support of Mississippi’s Jewish community
Water E. Crews during a 2007 interview with Action News 5 over Shelby County employment...
Memphis law enforcement community mourns loss of former Police Director Walter E. Crews
‘Project Menorah’ invites non-Jews to show fellowship with Jewish community