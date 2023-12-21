Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Dress-up playsets, slime recalled ahead of Christmas

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti...
The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set. Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three children’s dress-up playsets and toy eggs with slime have been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the imported products have levels that exceed the federally allowable level of phthalates.

These are chemicals commonly used in plastic products, but high levels may cause hormonal or other health problems.

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set.

Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.

The items were sold online at Amazon and Walmart.

Perch, Amazon and Walmart are working to contact all known purchasers directly.

Anyone with the playsets should stop using them and contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
The scene at New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road.
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies
Enrii Howell, arrested and charged
Man crawls behind cash register and steals woman’s purse with $6,500 inside, police say
The scene on Summer Avenue Wednesday morning.
Man killed in shooting on Summer Ave.
Laquint Stevenson
Man accused of driving over 100 mph in oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during police chase

Latest News

‘We must have evidence’: As whispers of Clerk Wanda Halbert’s possible ousting intensify,...
‘We must have evidence’: As whispers of Clerk Wanda Halbert’s possible ousting intensify, Hamilton County DA Office calls for more clear evidence
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are ‘starving’ because of war
A Colorado woman is questioning whether or not her missing father has finally been found after...
Woman believes her missing father may be one of 2 bodies found in same grave
Police say all five children were in the same upstairs bedroom of the two-story duplex.
5 children killed in house fire died as dad shopped for Christmas gifts, investigators say