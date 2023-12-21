Advertise with Us
Comedian Brad Williams previews new standup special ahead of Memphis show

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Comedian Brad Williams is coming to the Bluff City next February, and Thursday, he released his brand new special.

Williams was called “Prozac with a head” by the late comedian and actor Robin Williams.

From his stand up specials ranging from “Fun Size” to “Daddy Issues” to his newest special “Starfish,” he’s excited for the debut of the next phase in his evolution of comedy.

Action News 5 caught up with Williams to discuss his new special and we asked him what inspired him to choose today to release it.

”Today is the perfect day to release the special, being a dwarf comedian because it is the Winter Solstice and that of course is the shortest day of the year, marketing! You’ll have to watch the special to truly find out,” he said.

You can catch Brad Williams “Starfish” only on the streamer Veeps and you can catch him LIVE at Minglewood Hall on February 16 and 17.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

