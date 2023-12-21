Advertise with Us
Bottom Line: Holiday hot chocolate

By Consumer Reports
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - It’s hot chocolate season, and why should kids have all the fun?

The folks at Consumer Reports made dozens of cups of hot cocoa to find the best ones for your holiday season.

One of the benefits of winter weather is coming in from the cold to a warm mug of hot cocoa. It’s a crowd-pleaser.

Consumer Reports wanted to see if there were ways to make it taste even better and if there was a method that could beat the traditional one, which is the stovetop method.

For consistency and a little nostalgia, CR made batches of Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix on a stovetop.

Then they were compared with cups of cocoa made in the Nostalgia Retro Hot Chocolate Maker and with hot chocolate made with the top-scoring milk frother in CR’s tests, the Nespresso Aeroccino 4.

If you’re looking to elevate your hot cocoa experience, know that CR’s taste testers favored the drinks made with the frother.

The chocolate was nuttier and creamier, and they could taste the chocolate more but it wasn’t so sweet, which is a problem you get with a lot of hot cocoa mixes.

If you’re considering frothing your hot cocoa, Nespresso caution against adding any powders, sugars, or syrups to the Aeroccino because they can damage the coating.

So froth first and then add that warm milk to your mug and mix in your cocoa.

The Nespresso Aeroccino 4 is pricey and you can make only one cup at a time. So if you’re making cocoa for a crowd, CR says you can save your money and make your cocoa in a pot on the stove, and it will taste just as good as using the Nostalgia Retro Hot Chocolate Maker method.

You can spice up your cocoa by adding cinnamon sticks. If you like a minty touch, you can add some peppermint candy.

Don’t worry if you don’t do dairy. You can always substitute it with almond, oat, or soy milk.

You can also make your hot cocoa at home by mixing unsweetened cocoa powder and sugar with any milk of your choice. Or for a richer drink, melt your favorite chocolate into simmering milk and no sugar is necessary.

Don’t forget the marshmallows!

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

