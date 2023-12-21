Bluff City Life: Tues., 19 December
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
The Holiday Market is Open with Gifts for All
Decor, jewelry, clothes! Whatever’s on the wish lists, Winter Arts has a gift for everyone at their holiday bazaar.
Phillip Stafford | Woodworker & Furniture Maker for WinterArts
Building a Name in Country Music
Giving a little edge to country music. The Midnight Revival is in the studio, ready to play their new songs
Adam Sizemore | Songwriter & Vocals for The Midnight Revival
Chris Bragg | Songwriter & Guitarist for The Midnight Revival
Vintage901 Gets Ready for Spring’s Wine Pairings
Every year, wine lovers are in for a treat at Vintage 901. Now organizers have a surprise for those inspiring to be masters in the kitchen!
Stephanie Ferreira | Founder of Vintage901
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.