Bluff City Life: Tues., 19 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Holiday Market is Open with Gifts for All

Decor, jewelry, clothes! Whatever’s on the wish lists, Winter Arts has a gift for everyone at their holiday bazaar.

Phillip Stafford | Woodworker & Furniture Maker for WinterArts

Building a Name in Country Music

Giving a little edge to country music. The Midnight Revival is in the studio, ready to play their new songs

Adam Sizemore | Songwriter & Vocals for The Midnight Revival

Chris Bragg | Songwriter & Guitarist for The Midnight Revival

Vintage901 Gets Ready for Spring’s Wine Pairings

Every year, wine lovers are in for a treat at Vintage 901. Now organizers have a surprise for those inspiring to be masters in the kitchen!

Stephanie Ferreira | Founder of Vintage901

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

