Attorney calls for release of video he claims shows teen beat to death at Youth Villages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump gave new information on the death of Alegend Jones, who died in the custody of Youth Villages.
Jones, a 17-year-old, lost her life after an incident at Youth Villages, the youth group home where she lived.
Witnesses claim that Alegend was brutally assaulted, battered, and choked before her transport to Methodist Germantown Hospital, where she died.
Crump says medical records indicate the 17-year-old’s first diagnosis was compression of the brain.
He also said medical records indicated Rhabdomyolysis, which is a rare condition that’s often seen in people who’ve suffered major injuries or trauma.
Crump also claims Youth Villages has video showing what happened to Jones--something he and family members want released immediately.
“We don’t have to depend on witnesses; we got video. We got video. This ain’t nothing hard to figure out. Show the video, show what the counselors and actions were with this child, and you pair it with the medical records and you will know absolutely what caused her death,” Crump said.
Youth Villages disputes that there was never any inappropriate action taken against Jones:
Jones’ mother Shona Garner-White wants Youth Villages to be held accountable.
“If Youth Villages don’t be held accountable, then we’ve failed,” she said. “We’ve failed as a society.”
Garner-White says she spoke with Bartlett Police Department, who told her she would not want to see what’s on the video.
“As a mother, I probably don’t want to see the video, but as a human I have to know what happened to my child,” she said.
