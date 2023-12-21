Attorney calls for release of video he claims shows teen beat to death at Youth Villages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump gave new information on the death of Alegend Jones, who died in the custody of Youth Villages.

Jones, a 17-year-old, lost her life after an incident at Youth Villages, the youth group home where she lived.

Witnesses claim that Alegend was brutally assaulted, battered, and choked before her transport to Methodist Germantown Hospital, where she died.

Crump says medical records indicate the 17-year-old’s first diagnosis was compression of the brain.

He also said medical records indicated Rhabdomyolysis, which is a rare condition that’s often seen in people who’ve suffered major injuries or trauma.

Alegend Jones (Action News 5)

Crump also claims Youth Villages has video showing what happened to Jones--something he and family members want released immediately.

“We don’t have to depend on witnesses; we got video. We got video. This ain’t nothing hard to figure out. Show the video, show what the counselors and actions were with this child, and you pair it with the medical records and you will know absolutely what caused her death,” Crump said.

Youth Villages disputes that there was never any inappropriate action taken against Jones:

We are awaiting official medical reports, including the autopsy, before commenting on anything medically. We have been and continue to be fully transparent and working with all authorities. Last week, the leaders of our program met with Shona Garner White. We also received a representation letter from Ben Crump earlier this week. Our counsel responded and offered to have a conversation. We are still awaiting his response. We are fully cooperating with the official investigations. This has included providing surveillance camera footage of the incident to all relevant public safety and health authorities. Due to confidentiality and privacy laws, we do not share surveillance camera footage of our facilities publicly. Many of the other claims being made continue to be false and inaccurate. We reiterate the following from previous statements: There were no abusive or otherwise inappropriate interactions directed toward the young person. The young person was brought to the health department by two female staff and was never alone with male staff or asked to undress in front of male staff. Child abuse and neglect are not tolerated under any circumstances. Allegations of abuse or neglect are taken very seriously and reported directly to Child Protective Services. Any allegation is thoroughly investigated by third parties. We will provide updates when available.

Jones’ mother Shona Garner-White wants Youth Villages to be held accountable.

“If Youth Villages don’t be held accountable, then we’ve failed,” she said. “We’ve failed as a society.”

Garner-White says she spoke with Bartlett Police Department, who told her she would not want to see what’s on the video.

“As a mother, I probably don’t want to see the video, but as a human I have to know what happened to my child,” she said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.