Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed by Shelby County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road around 7:30.

Deputies say the man was driving in the area and collided with a van before being confronted by deputies.

The suspect opened fire on deputies, who shot back, killing him.

No deputies were injured. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Germantown Police Department identified the suspect as a man who was wanted for attempted murder.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to lead the investigation.

The scene is across the street from an Amazon facility, which locked down for a short period until it was determined safe for employees to resume work.

Traffic is blocked in the area while officers investigate. Please avoid the area.

