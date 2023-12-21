Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed by Shelby County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of New Allen Road and Frayser-Raleigh Road around 7:30.

Deputies say the man was driving in the area and collided with a van before being confronted by deputies.

The suspect opened fire on deputies, who shot back, killing him.

No deputies were injured. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Germantown Police Department identified the suspect as a man who was wanted for attempted murder.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to lead the investigation.

The scene is across the street from an Amazon facility, which locked down for a short period until it was determined safe for employees to resume work.

Traffic is blocked in the area while officers investigate. Please avoid the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Enrii Howell, arrested and charged
Man crawls behind cash register and steals woman’s purse with $6,500 inside, police say
The scene on Summer Avenue Wednesday morning.
Man killed in shooting on Summer Ave.
Laquint Stevenson
Man accused of driving over 100 mph in oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during police chase
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit

Latest News

Dry and mostly cloudy conditions persist with highs a touch warmer near 60 this afternoon....
Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Rain chances increase into our Holiday Weekend
MSCS
Nearly half of MSCS schools receive D or F grade from Tenn. Dept. of Education
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Shelby County deputies
Ladarius Miller
Man accused of stealing Infiniti arrested after foot pursuit