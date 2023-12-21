Advertise with Us
2 teens arrested after crashing stolen car during police chase, MPD says

2 teens charged and arrested, police say
(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged two teens in connection to a robbery that led to a police chase and crash.

On December 20, officers responded to an armed robbery of an individual on East Shelby Drive.

The victim advised officers that two suspects, one armed with a handgun, took the keys to her vehicle from her and drove away from the scene in her vehicle.

The victim parked her vehicle on the north side of East Shelby Drive when it was stolen by the suspects.

Officers began a vehicle pursuit of the teen suspects on Shelby Drive and Millbranch Road.

The vehicle crashed at Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard causing a 3-car collision.

Officers were able to catch both teen suspects on Elvis Presley Boulevard south of Shelby Drive.

Both teens, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old are now facing charges for aggravated robbery, evading arrest, theft of property, and illegal possession of a firearm.

