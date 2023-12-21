18-year-old charged in over 10 Memphis crimes, including auto thefts, burglaries, smash-and-grabs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with two burglaries that took place at different cell phone stores in Memphis on Monday, along with three other smash-and-grabs and five vehicle thefts across the Bluff City.

Tedric Parson, 18, is charged with four counts of property theft ($10,000-$60,000), two counts of currency theft ($1,000 or less), property theft ($2,500-$10,000), clothing theft ($10,000-$60,000), three counts of vandalism from burglary ($1,000-$2,500), two counts of vandalism from burglary ($10,000-$60,000), two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, five counts of burglary, reckless driving, no driver’s license, and intentionally evading arrest in auto.

Parson, along with one other person, was previously charged in November after a stolen car was discovered taking off from a shooting scene in Colonial Acres, leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Arkansas.

Reginald Beach and Tedric Parson (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

His latest arrest stems from a laundry list of burglaries, thefts, and smash-and-grabs going as far back as spring 2022:

On May 21, 2022, $30,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the City Gear at 4070 Elvis Presley Boulevard. Parson admitted to the smash-and-grab after he said he found a key to the store. He told police he went to the store in a stolen car and used the key to get inside the store and steal shoes and clothes.

On June 24, 2022, $240 in cash was stolen in a smash-and-grab at the Metro PCS at 4205 Summer Avenue. $2,000 in damages was caused to the store after Parson said he used a brick to break into the business.

On December 11, 2023, Parson allegedly stole a 2016 Nissan Altima valued at $9,000.

On December 13, 2023, Parson allegedly stole a 2015 Nissan Altima valued at $58,000.

On Friday, $100 in cash was stolen from the T-Mobile store at 3530 Ramill Road. $2,000 in damages was caused to the store. Parson told police he used the Nissan Altima stolen on December 13 for this smash-and-grab.

On Sunday, Parson allegedly stole two 2020 Nissan Altimas, each valued at $21,000 and $20,000.

On Monday, $2,000 in merchandise was $2,000 in merchandise was stolen from the Boost Mobile at 376 North Cleveland Street. $2,000 in damages was caused to the store. Parson said he rode to the store with other suspects in separate stolen cars. He reportedly said he wasn’t able to steal any merchandise, but police did not disclose why.

Also on Monday, Parson said he drove a stolen Nissan Altima to the AT&T store at 4899 Summer Avenue, broke into the store, and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Memphis Police Department investigates smash-and-grab at an AT&T store on Monday morning. (Action News 5)

On Tuesday, one of the two Nissan Altimas stolen on Sunday was spotted by a Memphis police detective on Holmes Road. Before the officer was able to pull the car over, the driver turned all the lights off and sped off at over 100 mph.

On Wednesday, an officer in the area of South Parkway East and Florida Street saw the same stolen Nissan Altima parked outside a gas station. Police say the car was empty, so they went inside the store, where everyone inside was detained until backup officers arrived.

After watching video footage at the store, it was determined that three people were inside the stolen car in total. Parson was identified as the driver.

The other two passengers were both identified as minors. Police say both had handguns, one of which was stolen.

Both minors and Parson were transported to a police station for questioning.

Parson is due in court Thursday. No bond information is available at this time.

