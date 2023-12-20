Your First Alert to a warm up and rain for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A south wind will drive warmer air into the Mid-South for the next few days, but it will also contribute to an increase in clouds and ultimately lead to rain for the Christmas holiday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with s South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Winter begins Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures in the upper 50s, and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, highs near 60, and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Christmas Day will be cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

