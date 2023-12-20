Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

VIDEO: Car plows through Boost Mobile, suspects take items

By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple suspects broke into a Boost Mobile store in Crosstown.

Memphis police responded to a burglary on Cleveland Street around 10:30 a.m. on December 18.

Officers were advised that a white Nissan drove through the entrance, and six suspects entered the building and took items.

These suspects are also responsible for a smash-and-grab that same morning at AT&T at 4899 Summer Avenue.

No arrest has been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says
Memphis police say these three people shoplifted around $3,400 worth of toys from the Walmart...
Approx. $3,400 in toys stolen from Memphis Walmart
First responders at the scene on I-40
Man dead after high-speed police chase ends in crash

Latest News

A warmer yet cloudy day ahead. Highs will jump around 10 degrees from yesterday, into the...
Maggye's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
The scene near Lauderdale and Vance
Police cruiser badly damaged after downtown crash
Car plows through Boost Mobile, suspects take items
VIDEO: Car plows through Boost Mobile, suspects take items
The scene on Summer Avenue Wednesday morning.
Man killed in shooting on Summer Ave.