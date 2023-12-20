VIDEO: Car plows through Boost Mobile, suspects take items

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple suspects broke into a Boost Mobile store in Crosstown.

Memphis police responded to a burglary on Cleveland Street around 10:30 a.m. on December 18.

Officers were advised that a white Nissan drove through the entrance, and six suspects entered the building and took items.

These suspects are also responsible for a smash-and-grab that same morning at AT&T at 4899 Summer Avenue.

No arrest has been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

