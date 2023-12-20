Suspect in fatal Arkansas police pursuit identified

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police has identified the suspect in a fatal pursuit from officers on Tuesday.

Mario Paige, 43, died from injuries he suffered in a wreck near the 284-mile marker of eastbound Interstate 40.

According to police, troopers were assisting a drug task force in West Memphis when Paige, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, drove away from officers.

Law enforcements say that the trooper was preparing to perform a TVI (Tactical Vehicle Intervention) when the suspect, who was driving at 140 miles per hour, slammed into his brakes, resulting in a wreck.

The trooper suffered minor injuries from the crash.

“Fleeing from police is a selfish act that puts innocent motorists at risk and has grave consequences,” ASP Col. Mike Hagar said. “ASP Troopers will always put the safety of innocent civilians first. Fleeing from law enforcement is dangerous. And in Arkansas, it’s a felony.”

