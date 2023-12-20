Shelby Co. judge pleads not guilty to criminal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd has pleaded not guilty to her criminal charges.

Boyd made her plea in court Wednesday morning.

Last week, Boyd was indicted and charged with one count of coercion of a witness and one count of harassment. She is free on a $5,000 bond.

The events that led to the charges have not been disclosed.

Boyd is also currently suspended from her duties, stemming from an incident back in May where she was allegedly soliciting resources and cash donations on Facebook to benefit a school.

Attorney Art Horn is representing her in this case.

Boyd was elected as a Shelby County Criminal Court judge in 2022.

