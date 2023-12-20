Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shelby Co. judge pleads not guilty to criminal charges

Judge Melissa A. Boyd (middle)
Judge Melissa A. Boyd (middle)(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd has pleaded not guilty to her criminal charges.

Boyd made her plea in court Wednesday morning.

Last week, Boyd was indicted and charged with one count of coercion of a witness and one count of harassment. She is free on a $5,000 bond.

The events that led to the charges have not been disclosed.

Boyd is also currently suspended from her duties, stemming from an incident back in May where she was allegedly soliciting resources and cash donations on Facebook to benefit a school.

Attorney Art Horn is representing her in this case.

Boyd was elected as a Shelby County Criminal Court judge in 2022.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge A. Melissa Boyd
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge A. Melissa Boyd(TNCourts.gov)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says
Memphis police say these three people shoplifted around $3,400 worth of toys from the Walmart...
Approx. $3,400 in toys stolen from Memphis Walmart
First responders at the scene on I-40
Man dead after high-speed police chase ends in crash

Latest News

3-car crash on Elvis Presley Boulevard leaves 2 suspects injured, 1 critical
Police chase leads to 3-car crash on Elvis Presley Blvd; suspect in critical condition
First responders at the scene on I-40
Suspect in fatal Arkansas police pursuit identified
Enrii Howell, arrested and charged
Man crawls behind cash register and steals woman’s purse with $6,500 inside, police say
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers honored by The Arc Mid-South with renaming
Memphis-based organization renames program after First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers