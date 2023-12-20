Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Regional One Health talks 12 days of injury prevention

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are lots of safety measures you should keep in mind to have a safe and happy holiday season.

Geretta Hollins, Community Outreach/Injury Prevention Program Coordinator for Burn/Trauma Services with Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to tips to prevent fires and injuries this holiday season.

Regional One Health Elvis Presley Trauma Center is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in a 150 mile radius.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit
Memphis police say these three people shoplifted around $3,400 worth of toys from the Walmart...
Approx. $3,400 in toys stolen from Memphis Walmart
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says
First responders at the scene on I-40
Man dead after high-speed police chase ends in crash

Latest News

Man in construction clothes robs game store in Millington
Man in construction clothes robs game store in Millington
Regional One Health talks 12 days of injury prevention
Man in construction clothes robs game store in Millington
Man in construction clothes robs game store in Millington
Laquint Stevenson
Man accused of driving over 100 mph in oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during police chase