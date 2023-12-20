Rain returns just in time for our Holiday weekend; Your First Alert to a mild & wet Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warmer yet cloudy day ahead. Highs will jump around 10 degrees from yesterday, into the middle to upper 50s. Clouds stick around not only for today but also for the end of our work week. Rain chances increase as we inch closer to Christmas day.

TONIGHT: Lows will dip back into the middle 30s. Mostly cloudy skies with southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Dry and mostly cloudy conditions persist with highs back near 60. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Highs for the rest of the week will hang near 60. Cloud cover will become more prominent Friday and into the weekend. An unsettled weather pattern begins on Friday with scattered showers likely for the back half of the day. Rain chances continue and increase into the weekend with a slow progression of a front inching closer to the Mid-South. High temperatures will stay mild through the weekend, into the low 60s on Saturday and into the middle 60s on Sunday.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY: Instead of a big coat this holiday season, you’ll need the umbrella. Highs will be in the low 60s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder look likely each day as the front will finally shift to our east through Christmas Day.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

