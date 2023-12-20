Police investigation in Midtown results in dog shot by MPD officer, stolen vehicle recovery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation in the Vollintine-Evergreen neighborhood took a turn Tuesday afternoon when a Memphis police officer shot a dog in self-defense, police say.

At 3 p.m., officers were in the area of University Street near Vollintine Avenue for an “ongoing investigation” when a dog reportedly charged at an officer and was shot.

Police say the officer was uninjured, and the dog is now being treated by a private veterinarian.

Memphis police also recovered a stolen vehicle while at the scene. It’s unclear at this time if that vehicle was at the center of the investigation.

Officers say no charges have been filed at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.