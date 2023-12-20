Advertise with Us
Police investigation in Midtown results in dog shot by MPD officer, stolen vehicle recovery

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation in the Vollintine-Evergreen neighborhood took a turn Tuesday afternoon when a Memphis police officer shot a dog in self-defense, police say.

At 3 p.m., officers were in the area of University Street near Vollintine Avenue for an “ongoing investigation” when a dog reportedly charged at an officer and was shot.

Police say the officer was uninjured, and the dog is now being treated by a private veterinarian.

Memphis police also recovered a stolen vehicle while at the scene. It’s unclear at this time if that vehicle was at the center of the investigation.

Officers say no charges have been filed at this time.

