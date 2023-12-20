Police cruiser badly damaged after downtown crash
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser is badly damaged after a crash in Downtown Memphis.
The crash happened Wednesday morning on S Lauderdale Street near Ratliff Lane.
There is another vehicle at the scene that is also damaged.
It’s unclear if there are any significant injuries.
Action News 5 crews are at the scene working to learn more.
